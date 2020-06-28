Special Weather Statement issued June 28 at 5:18AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 515 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Juniper moving northeast at 35 mph.
Brief moderate rain, small hail, frequent lightning, and wind gusts
to 40 mph are possible with this storm as it moves northeast
across Interstate 84 and through Holbrook through 616 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Malad, Juniper, Pleasantview, Holbrook Summit, Samaria, Daniels
Reservoir, Holbrook and Sweetzer Summit.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
