Special Weather Statement issued June 28 at 5:34AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 531 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles south of Rockland moving northeast at 35 mph.

Brief heavy rain, small hail, frequent lightning, and wind gusts to

40 mph are possible with this storm as it moves toward McCammon

through 615 AM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

McCammon, Arimo, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Portneuf Gap, Hawkins

Reservoir, Pauline, Arbon, Mink Creek Pass and Roy.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.