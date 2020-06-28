Special Weather Statement issued June 28 at 6:23PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 622 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southeast of Pinnacle Buttes, which is 12 miles northwest of

Dubois, moving northeast at 25 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern

Fremont County, including the following locations… Double Cabin

Campground and Brooks Lake Lodge.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.