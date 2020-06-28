Winter Weather Advisory issued June 28 at 2:22PM MDT until June 29 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of up to two inches. Locally higher amounts possible with 6

inches of snow possible above 7500 feet.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Lemhi

Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Georgetown Lake.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.