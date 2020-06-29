Special Weather Statement issued June 29 at 2:22PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 221 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of American Falls, moving northeast at 30 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Western Pocatello, American Falls, American Falls Reservoir, Neeley,

Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite,

Springfield, Pingree, Pocatello Airport and Sterling.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.