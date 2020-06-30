Special Weather Statement issued June 30 at 5:33PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 533 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Moreland, or 9 miles northwest of Blackfoot, moving east at 30 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Ammon, Shelley, Firth and Basalt.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.