Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Lows in the lower 30s with areas of frost. Typical colder

spots will dip into the upper 20s.

* WHERE…Upper Green River Basin including Big Piney and

Pinedale.

* WHEN…Tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Residents are encouraged to bring in, or

cover up any sensitive vegetation.