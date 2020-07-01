Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 2:34PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 229 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms 8 miles northwest of Kilgore to 6 miles southwest of

Island Park Reservoir moving northeast at 30 mph.

Half inch hail, brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts

to 40 mph are possible with these storms as they move northeast

through Island Park and into the Montana state line through 315 PM

MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Idmon, Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds

Lodge, Macks Inn, Kilgore, Last Chance, Island Park Reservoir,

Sheridan Reservoir, Harriman State Park, Red Rock Pass and Big

Springs.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.