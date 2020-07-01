Wind Advisory issued July 1 at 2:12AM MDT until July 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Arco Desert, Craters of the Moon, INL Complex, Mud Lake,
Dubois, Island Park, Rexburg, St Anthony, Hamer and Small.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Large
vehicles will encounter crosswinds and difficult driving
conditions.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Comments