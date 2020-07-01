Wind Advisory issued July 1 at 2:22PM MDT until July 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Arco Desert, Craters of the Moon, INL Complex, Mud

Lake, Dubois, Island Park, Rexburg, St Anthony, Hamer and

Small.

* WHEN…Continuing through 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Large vehicles will encounter crosswinds and difficult driving

conditions.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.