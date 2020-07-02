Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 10:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 1041 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds along a line

of showers near the Pocatello Airport and the American Falls

Reservoir, moving east northeast at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 35 to 40 mph will be likely near these line of

showers. Some isolated wind gusts could be as strong as 55 mph.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Fort Hall

Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Pingree, Pocatello

Airport and Sterling.