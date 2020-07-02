Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 10:46PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 1041 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds along a line
of showers near the Pocatello Airport and the American Falls
Reservoir, moving east northeast at 25 mph.
Winds in excess of 35 to 40 mph will be likely near these line of
showers. Some isolated wind gusts could be as strong as 55 mph.
Locations impacted include…
American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Fort Hall
Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Pingree, Pocatello
Airport and Sterling.
