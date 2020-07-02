Special Weather Statement issued July 2 at 7:41PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 741 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

American Falls, moving northeast at 35 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Fort Hall

Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Pingree,

Pocatello Airport and Sterling.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.