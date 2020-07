Alerts

At 518 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles east of Terreton, moving northeast at 45 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Dubois, Terreton, Hamer, Saint Anthony Sand Dunes and Sage Junction.

This includes the Sage Junction Wildfire. A few lightning strikes

will also be possible as the storm passes very close to or over the

fire.