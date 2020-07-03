Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 6:32PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 631 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking two stronger thunderstorms

over Island Park Reservoir, or 16 miles southwest of Henrys Lake,

moving northeast at 25 to 35 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and small hail will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks

Inn, Island Park Reservoir, Red Rock Pass, Sheridan Reservoir, Big

Springs and Targhee Pass.