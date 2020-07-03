Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 6:34PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 631 PM MDT, mesonet weather stations and doppler radar were

tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Central Inl, or

12 miles east of Arco, moving northeast at 40 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. A 51

mph wind gust was measured in Arco as this thunderstorm moved

through.

Locations impacted include…

Northwest Inl, Central Inl, Southeast Inl and Howe.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Fire crews working on and near the Howe Peak Wildfire should prepare

immediately for strong, gusty and erratic thunderstorm outflow winds

that could increase fire behavior. Fire crews should consider

moving to safety zones.