Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 7:12PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 709 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 12 miles north of Monteview to near Southeast
Inl. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. These
storms have a history of producing measured wind gusts as high as 55
mph.
Locations impacted include…
Dubois, Idmon, Terreton, Roberts, Mud Lake, Hamer, Kilgore, Southeast
Inl, Monteview, Small, East Butte, Sage Junction and Kettle Butte.
These storms and associated outflow winds may impact the Sage
Junction Wildfire after 745 PM.
Comments