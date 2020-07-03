Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 7:59AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 754 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms
located near Grouse, 12 miles southeast of Craters of The Moon, and
15 miles southeast of Carey. All the cells were moving northeast at
35 mph.
Brief light to moderate rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts
to 35 mph are possible with these storms as they move northeast
through the Howe Peak Fire environment through 900 AM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Arco, Grouse, Craters Of The Moon, Northwest Inl, Darlington, Central
Inl, Southwest Inl, Moore, Butte City, Howe and Lone Pine.
Comments