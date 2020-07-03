Special Weather Statement issued July 3 at 7:59AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 754 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms

located near Grouse, 12 miles southeast of Craters of The Moon, and

15 miles southeast of Carey. All the cells were moving northeast at

35 mph.

Brief light to moderate rain, occasional lightning, and wind gusts

to 35 mph are possible with these storms as they move northeast

through the Howe Peak Fire environment through 900 AM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, Grouse, Craters Of The Moon, Northwest Inl, Darlington, Central

Inl, Southwest Inl, Moore, Butte City, Howe and Lone Pine.