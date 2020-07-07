Wind Advisory issued July 7 at 12:10PM MDT until July 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Arco Desert, including Mud Lake, INL and Craters of the

Moon.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. High

profile vehicles could experience difficulty with gusty

crosswinds, especially on US 20, US 26 and Idaho Route 33.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.