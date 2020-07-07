Wind Advisory issued July 7 at 12:10PM MDT until July 7 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Arco Desert, including Mud Lake, INL and Craters of the
Moon.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. High
profile vehicles could experience difficulty with gusty
crosswinds, especially on US 20, US 26 and Idaho Route 33.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
