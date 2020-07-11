Red Flag Warning issued July 11 at 2:34PM MDT until July 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…Dry and Windy Conditions to Spike Up Fire Danger in Eastern
Magic Valley…
.Low pressure sweeping through western Montana will increase the
wind in southern Idaho to where gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible
in the eastern Magic Valley during Sunday afternoon. Couple this
with very low humidity, and very dry fuel conditions, and the
fire danger should go to critical conditions. Cooler air after
the low has passed to the east will alleviate some of the danger,
as humidity will increase, but windy conditions will continue.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 12 percent.
* IMPACTS…With fuels, wind, and humidity all at critical levels,
any fire start could have rapid spreads with more intense
burning.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
