Lake Wind Advisory issued July 12 at 1:00AM MDT until July 12 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…West to southwest winds sustained at 15 to 25 MPH with
gusts up to 35 MPH.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning through 8 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on American Falls
Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on American Falls Reservoir should use extra caution
since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft.