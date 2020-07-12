Red Flag Warning issued July 12 at 2:56PM MDT until July 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…Very Dry and Windy Conditions Continue…

..

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 2 PM to 9 PM MDT Monday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph tonight. On

Monday, west wind of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…With fuels, wind, and humidity all at critical

levels, any fire could spread rapidly with more intense

burning.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.