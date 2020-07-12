Red Flag Warning issued July 12 at 3:38AM MDT until July 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the Middle Snake

River Valley and Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* WINDS…West at 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 16 percent.

* IMPACTS…With fuels, wind, and humidity all at critical levels,

any fire could spread rapidly with more intense burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind

gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the

Snake Plain.