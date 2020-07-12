Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 11:15 am
Published 3:38 am

Red Flag Warning issued July 12 at 3:38AM MDT until July 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the Middle Snake
River Valley and Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* WINDS…West at 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 16 percent.

* IMPACTS…With fuels, wind, and humidity all at critical levels,
any fire could spread rapidly with more intense burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent combined with wind
gusts of at least 25 MPH in the mountains, or 30 MPH in the
Snake Plain.

National Weather Service

Related Articles