Red Flag Warning issued July 12 at 8:50PM MDT until July 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…TODAYS RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING

FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY VALUES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE

425…

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT

MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY VALUES FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONE 425…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* WINDS…West wind of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…11 to 15 percent…with 17-22 percent near the

Snake River.

* IMPACTS…With fuels, wind, and humidity all at critical

levels, any fire could spread rapidly with more intense

burning.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.