Red Flag Warning issued July 12 at 8:50PM MDT until July 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…TODAYS RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY VALUES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
425…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT
MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY VALUES FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 425…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.
* WINDS…West wind of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…11 to 15 percent…with 17-22 percent near the
Snake River.
* IMPACTS…With fuels, wind, and humidity all at critical
levels, any fire could spread rapidly with more intense
burning.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.