Wind Advisory issued July 12 at 1:00AM MDT until July 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Southwest winds sustained at 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of

45 to 50 MPH.

* WHERE…The Craters of the Moon, Arco Desert, and Mud Lake

region.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon through 9 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and

create difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles,

especially empty semi tractor trailers. These winds will also be

combined with very dry relative humidity values of 8 to 14

percent. Fires could start easily and spread rapidly.

Use caution and keep a firm grip on the wheel when driving,

especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure loose

outdoor objects. Use extreme caution to avoid starting fires by

properly discarding cigarettes, keeping vehicles off of dry grass,

not allowing chains to drag, avoiding activities with open flames

or sparks, and using caution with equipment that could create

sparks. If you see fire, call 911 as soon as it is safe to do so.