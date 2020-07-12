Wind Advisory issued July 12 at 2:10PM MDT until July 12 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds sustained at 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of

45 to 50 MPH.

* WHERE…The Craters of the Moon, Arco Desert, and Mud Lake

region.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon through 9 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, and

create difficult driving conditions for high profile vehicles,

especially empty semi tractor trailers. These winds will also

be combined with very dry relative humidity values of 8 to 14

percent. Fires could start easily and spread rapidly.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.