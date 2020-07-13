Lake Wind Advisory issued July 13 at 8:58AM MDT until July 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.
* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds and rough waves on American
Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
