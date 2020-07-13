Lake Wind Advisory issued July 13 at 8:58AM MDT until July 13 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE…American Falls Reservoir.

* WHEN…From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong winds and rough waves on American

Falls Reservoir will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.