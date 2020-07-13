Skip to Content
today at 8:54 pm
Published 1:26 pm

Red Flag Warning issued July 13 at 1:26PM MDT until July 13 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT
MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY VALUES FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 425…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* WINDS…West winds at 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…With fuels, wind, and humidity all at critical
levels, any fire could spread rapidly with more intense
burning.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the eastern Magic
Valley.

National Weather Service

