Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:52 pm

Red Flag Warning issued July 16 at 1:52PM MDT until July 17 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire Weather
Zone 410 (below 6,000 ft) Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls
BLM.

* TIMING…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply