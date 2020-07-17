Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 1:09PM MDT until July 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410 (BELOW 6,000 FT) AND 425…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.
* TIMING…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday and again 1 PM to 9 PM MDT
on Saturday.
* WINDS…Today, west 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 35 to 50 mph.
Saturday, west 15 to 25 with gusts up to 25 to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent each day.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
Comments