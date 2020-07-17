Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 1:09 pm

Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 1:09PM MDT until July 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410 (BELOW 6,000 FT) AND 425…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Saturday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* TIMING…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT Friday and again 1 PM to 9 PM MDT
on Saturday.

* WINDS…Today, west 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 35 to 50 mph.
Saturday, west 15 to 25 with gusts up to 25 to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent each day.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply