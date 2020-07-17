Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 8:37PM MDT until July 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…TODAYS RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410 AND 425…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT
SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 425…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT
SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 410 (BELOW 6000 FEET) AND 425…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM below 6000 feet and Fire Weather Zone
425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake
River.
* TIMING…1 PM to 9 PM MDT on Saturday.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.