Red Flag Warning issued July 17 at 8:37PM MDT until July 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…TODAYS RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING

FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

410 AND 425…

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT

SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 425…

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM MDT

SATURDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 410 (BELOW 6000 FEET) AND 425…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM below 6000 feet and Fire Weather Zone

425 Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake

River.

* TIMING…1 PM to 9 PM MDT on Saturday.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 with gusts of 25 to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.