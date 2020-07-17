Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 4:29PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Wayan, moving east at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Palisades Reservoir, Wayan and Grays Lake.

Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters

which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged

to seek safe harbor if possible.

If on or near Palisades Reservoir, Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.