Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 4:44PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

At 444 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Kelly to near Wayan.

Movement was east at 30 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Alpine and Stewart Peak around 530 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Teton County

Fairgrounds, Gros Ventre Campground, Etna, Hoback Campground, Jackson

National Fish Hatchery, Crystal Creek Campground, Granite Creek

Campground, Kozy Campground, Alpine Airport and Jackson Hole Airport.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Riverton.