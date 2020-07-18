Red Flag Warning issued July 18 at 1:52PM MDT until July 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 (mainly Arco desert)Upper
Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425
(mainly northern half of zone)Middle Snake River Valley/Twin
Falls BLM north of the Snake River.
* TIMING…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* WINDS…West Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 to 35
mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.