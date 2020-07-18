Red Flag Warning issued July 18 at 1:52PM MDT until July 18 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 (mainly Arco desert)Upper

Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 425

(mainly northern half of zone)Middle Snake River Valley/Twin

Falls BLM north of the Snake River.

* TIMING…Until 9 PM MDT this evening.

* WINDS…West Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 to 35

mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 percent.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.