Red Flag Warning issued July 21 at 12:48PM MDT until July 22 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for Scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from noon

to 11 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch has been replaced

with this Red Flag warning.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 (below 6000 ft) Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 427 (below 6000 ft) Goose Creek and Raft River

Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake

River.

* TIMING…Noon to 11 PM MDT on Wednesday..

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms from monsoon moisture

moving up from the south.

* PRECIPITATION…Trace to less than 0.10 of rain with localized

slightly heavier amounts.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible

in the vicinity of thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.