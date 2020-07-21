Red Flag Warning issued July 21 at 12:48PM MDT until July 22 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag

Warning for Scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 2 PM

to 11 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch has been replaced

with this Red Flag warning.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 (below 6000 ft) Upper

Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413

(below 6000 ft) Caribou Range/Caribou NF.

* TIMING…2 PM to 11 PM MDT on Wednesday..

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms from monsoon moisture

moving up from the south.

* PRECIPITATION…Trace to less than 0.10 of rain with localized

slightly heavier amounts.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible

in the vicinity of thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.