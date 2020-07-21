Red Flag Warning issued July 21 at 12:48PM MDT until July 22 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for Scattered thunderstorms, which is in effect from 2 PM
to 11 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch has been replaced
with this Red Flag warning.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 (below 6000 ft) Upper
Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413
(below 6000 ft) Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* TIMING…2 PM to 11 PM MDT on Wednesday..
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms from monsoon moisture
moving up from the south.
* PRECIPITATION…Trace to less than 0.10 of rain with localized
slightly heavier amounts.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible
in the vicinity of thunderstorms.
* IMPACTS…any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.
