Red Flag Warning issued July 22 at 12:43PM MDT until July 22 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 covering the Sawtooth

Range/Northern Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the

Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake

River, and Fire Weather Zone 427 covering Goose Creek and Raft

River Valley/Southern Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the

Snake River.

* TIMING…Through 11 PM this evening.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected

due to monsoon moisture moving up from the south.

* PRECIPITATION…A trace to 0.10 inches of rain for most areas,

with localized heavier amounts possible.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Thunderstorm outflow wind gusts over 45 MPH are

possible.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without

specific rainfall criteria.