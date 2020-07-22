Red Flag Warning issued July 22 at 12:43PM MDT until July 22 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake
River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, and Fire Weather Zone 413 covering
the Caribou Range/Caribou NF.
* TIMING…2 PM to 11 PM today.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected
due to monsoon moisture moving up from the south.
* PRECIPITATION…A trace to 0.10 inches of rain for most areas,
with localized heavier amounts possible.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Thunderstorm outflow wind gusts over 45 MPH are
possible.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.