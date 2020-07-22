Red Flag Warning issued July 22 at 3:08AM MDT until July 22 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM MDT TODAY

FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 422 (BELOW 6000 FT), 425

AND 427 (BELOW 6000 FT)…

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM MDT TODAY

FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 (BELOW 6000 FT) AND

413 (BELOW 6000 FT)…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern

Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River

Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern

Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.

* TIMING…Noon to 11 PM MDT today..

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms from monsoon moisture

moving up from the south.

* PRECIPITATION…Trace to less than 0.10 of rain with localized

slightly heavier amounts.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts over 45 mph are possible in

the vicinity of thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.