Red Flag Warning issued July 22 at 3:08AM MDT until July 22 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM MDT TODAY
FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 422 (BELOW 6000 FT), 425
AND 427 (BELOW 6000 FT)…
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM MDT TODAY
FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 (BELOW 6000 FT) AND
413 (BELOW 6000 FT)…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 422 Sawtooth Range/Northern
Sawtooth NF, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake River
Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 427 Goose Creek and Raft River Valley/Southern
Sawtooth NF/Twin Falls BLM south of the Snake River.
* TIMING…Noon to 11 PM MDT today..
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms from monsoon moisture
moving up from the south.
* PRECIPITATION…Trace to less than 0.10 of rain with localized
slightly heavier amounts.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow wind gusts over 45 mph are possible in
the vicinity of thunderstorms.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall
criteria.