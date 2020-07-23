Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 23 at 6:25PM MDT until July 23 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Custer County in central Idaho…

Central Blaine County in central Idaho…

Southwestern Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

Lincoln County in south central Idaho…

Minidoka County in south central Idaho…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 623 PM MDT, severe winds associated with thunderstorm outflows

were located along a line extending from near Hailey to 9 miles

north of Richfield to 14 miles southeast of Shoshone, moving east

at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Hailey, Carey, Little Wood Reservoir, Picabo, Bellevue, Richfield,

Minidoka, Craters Of The Moon, Gannett, Dietrich, Garfield Ranger

Station, Kimama and Laidlaw Corrals Airport.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.