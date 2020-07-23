Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 23 at 6:38PM MDT until July 23 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 636 PM MDT, severe winds associated with thunderstorm outflows
were located along a line extending from near Bellevue to 7 miles
south of Carey to 17 miles southeast of Richfield, moving east at 40
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Public.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Hailey, Carey, Little Wood Reservoir, Picabo, Bellevue, Richfield,
Minidoka, Craters Of The Moon, Gannett, Kimama, Garfield Ranger
Station and Laidlaw Corrals Airport.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or
lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.
SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from
windows.