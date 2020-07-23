Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 23 at 6:38PM MDT until July 23 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 636 PM MDT, severe winds associated with thunderstorm outflows

were located along a line extending from near Bellevue to 7 miles

south of Carey to 17 miles southeast of Richfield, moving east at 40

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Hailey, Carey, Little Wood Reservoir, Picabo, Bellevue, Richfield,

Minidoka, Craters Of The Moon, Gannett, Kimama, Garfield Ranger

Station and Laidlaw Corrals Airport.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or

lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover.

SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.