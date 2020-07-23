Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 4:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 410 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

American Falls, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Pocatello

Airport and Sterling.

Boaters can expect a sudden increase in waves and very choppy waters

which will result in hazardous boating conditions. Boaters are urged

to seek safe harbor if possible.

If on or near American Falls Reservoir, move to safe shelter now! Do

not be caught on or near the water. Gusty winds and choppy waves are

likely.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.