Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles southwest of Stanley, moving northeast at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Stanley and Redfish Lake.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
Comments