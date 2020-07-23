Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 6:18PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Tetonia, Idaho to 7 miles southwest of

Swan Valley, Idaho. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms. The winds from this activity will be well ahead of the

thunderstorms, which will cause very choppy waters on lakes in Grand

Teton National Park before any rain falls.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Alta around 630 PM MDT.

Moran Bay around 710 PM MDT.

Colter Bay Village around 715 PM MDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Signal Mountain

Lodge, Jackson Lake, Jackson Lake Lodge, Jenny Lake, Lizard Creek

Campground, Jenny Lake Lodge and Flagg Ranch Village.

If on or near Jackson Lake, Jenny Lake, get out of the water and

move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out

to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.