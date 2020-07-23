Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 6:18PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY
At 614 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Tetonia, Idaho to 7 miles southwest of
Swan Valley, Idaho. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
these storms. The winds from this activity will be well ahead of the
thunderstorms, which will cause very choppy waters on lakes in Grand
Teton National Park before any rain falls.
Strong thunderstorms will be near…
Alta around 630 PM MDT.
Moran Bay around 710 PM MDT.
Colter Bay Village around 715 PM MDT.
Other locations impacted by these storms include Signal Mountain
Lodge, Jackson Lake, Jackson Lake Lodge, Jenny Lake, Lizard Creek
Campground, Jenny Lake Lodge and Flagg Ranch Village.
If on or near Jackson Lake, Jenny Lake, get out of the water and
move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out
to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder,
you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter
now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
