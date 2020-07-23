Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 7:12PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 710 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported strong outflow

winds along a line extending from 12 miles southwest of Grouse to 13

miles south of Craters Of The Moon to 8 miles northwest of Minidoka.

Movement was east at 40 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with the potential for

tree and roof damage. These gusts have a history of causing tree

damage from Shoshone to Bellevue.

Locations impacted include…

Arco, American Falls Reservoir, Aberdeen, Minidoka, Atomic City,

Craters Of The Moon, Central Inl, Taber, Southwest Inl, Springfield,

Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Butte City, Sterling, East Butte, Big

Southern Butte, Bear Trap Airport, Pilar Butte and Coxs Well Airport.