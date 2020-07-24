Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 640 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking outflow winds moving south

impacting areas mainly over the northern part of Bear Lake.

Winds in excess of 30 mph to 40 mph will be possible with these

thunderstorm outflows. These winds will likely create dangerous

waves over Bear Lake for the next hour, if not two. There is

another line of showers and thunderstorms approaching the lake that

is currently just west of Preston.

Locations impacted include…

Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington,

Ovid and Fish Haven.