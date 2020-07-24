Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 640 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking outflow winds moving south
impacting areas mainly over the northern part of Bear Lake.
Winds in excess of 30 mph to 40 mph will be possible with these
thunderstorm outflows. These winds will likely create dangerous
waves over Bear Lake for the next hour, if not two. There is
another line of showers and thunderstorms approaching the lake that
is currently just west of Preston.
Locations impacted include…
Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Saint Charles, Dingle, Paris, Bloomington,
Ovid and Fish Haven.
