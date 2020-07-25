Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 1:09PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 106 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms
which were developing over the central Idaho mountains and tracking
east-northeast at 25 mph.
Brief moderate rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph
are possible with these storms as they move northeast through the
Mackay and Howe region through 200 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Mackay, Mackay Reservoir, Darlington, Chilly Barton Flat, Northwest
Inl, Monteview, Moore, Summit Reservoir, Copper Basin Airport, Mt
Borah, Twin Bridges Airport, Clyde, Lone Pine and Howe.
