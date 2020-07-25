Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 1:09PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 106 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of thunderstorms

which were developing over the central Idaho mountains and tracking

east-northeast at 25 mph.

Brief moderate rain, frequent lightning, and wind gusts to 40 mph

are possible with these storms as they move northeast through the

Mackay and Howe region through 200 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Mackay, Mackay Reservoir, Darlington, Chilly Barton Flat, Northwest

Inl, Monteview, Moore, Summit Reservoir, Copper Basin Airport, Mt

Borah, Twin Bridges Airport, Clyde, Lone Pine and Howe.