Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 2:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 203 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a number of thunderstorms
over the central Idaho mountains moving east-northeast at 25 mph.
Brief moderate rain, small hail, frequent lightning, and wind gusts
to 40 mph are possible with these storms as they move northeast
through the Mackay, Howe, and Mud Lake regions through 315 PM MDT.
Locations impacted include…
Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Arco, Dubois, Mackay, Grouse, Terreton,
Mackay Reservoir, Mud Lake, Hamer, Spencer, Darlington, Chilly Barton
Flat, Monteview, Northwest Inl, Moore, Summit Reservoir, Garfield
Ranger Station and Copper Basin Airport.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments