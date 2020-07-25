Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 2:07PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 203 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a number of thunderstorms

over the central Idaho mountains moving east-northeast at 25 mph.

Brief moderate rain, small hail, frequent lightning, and wind gusts

to 40 mph are possible with these storms as they move northeast

through the Mackay, Howe, and Mud Lake regions through 315 PM MDT.

Locations impacted include…

Hailey, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Arco, Dubois, Mackay, Grouse, Terreton,

Mackay Reservoir, Mud Lake, Hamer, Spencer, Darlington, Chilly Barton

Flat, Monteview, Northwest Inl, Moore, Summit Reservoir, Garfield

Ranger Station and Copper Basin Airport.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.