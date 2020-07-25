Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 2:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 208 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23
miles south of Malta, moving slowly east-northeast at 10 mph.
Moderate to heavy rain, frequent lightning, half inch hail, and wind
gusts to 45 mph are possible with this storm as it moves slowly
northeast toward Strevell and the Black Pine Mountains through 330
PM MDT. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of
southeastern Cassia County.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments