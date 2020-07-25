Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 2:13PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 208 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23

miles south of Malta, moving slowly east-northeast at 10 mph.

Moderate to heavy rain, frequent lightning, half inch hail, and wind

gusts to 45 mph are possible with this storm as it moves slowly

northeast toward Strevell and the Black Pine Mountains through 330

PM MDT. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Cassia County.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.