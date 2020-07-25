Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 3:17PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 312 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a a couple of

thunderstorms over the souther Central mountains/Lost

River/Lemhi/Beaverhead ranges moving east northeast at 15 to 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms as well

as brief moderate rain, small hail and frequent lightning. These

storms will track over Mackay reservoir, Henrys Reservoir and Island

Park Reservoir. Please use caution when boating due to lightning as

well as moderate waves caused from strong thunderstorm outflow

winds.

Locations impacted include…

Ashton, Arco, Dubois, Mackay, Idmon, Henrys Lake, Grouse, Terreton,

Mackay Reservoir, Marysville, Mud Lake, Parker, Hamer, Spencer,

Shotgun Village, Darlington, Ponds Lodge, Kilgore, Chilly Barton Flat

and Monteview.