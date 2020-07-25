Special Weather Statement issued July 25 at 3:17PM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID
At 312 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a a couple of
thunderstorms over the souther Central mountains/Lost
River/Lemhi/Beaverhead ranges moving east northeast at 15 to 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms as well
as brief moderate rain, small hail and frequent lightning. These
storms will track over Mackay reservoir, Henrys Reservoir and Island
Park Reservoir. Please use caution when boating due to lightning as
well as moderate waves caused from strong thunderstorm outflow
winds.
Locations impacted include…
Ashton, Arco, Dubois, Mackay, Idmon, Henrys Lake, Grouse, Terreton,
Mackay Reservoir, Marysville, Mud Lake, Parker, Hamer, Spencer,
Shotgun Village, Darlington, Ponds Lodge, Kilgore, Chilly Barton Flat
and Monteview.
