Alerts

At 332 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a couple of thunderstorms

near McCammon, moving northeast at 15 to 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph as well as moderate rain, small hail

and frequent lightning will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Blackfoot Reservoir, Chesterfield

Reservoir, Arimo, Henry, Chesterfield and Bancroft.